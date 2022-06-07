(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The closure of airspace for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's jet was a sovereign decision by EU nations that showed their commitment to hold Moscow accountable for the Ukraine crisis, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

Lavrov was due to visit Belgrade on June 6-7 but the countries neighboring Serbia have closed their airspace for the Russian minister's plane.

"It reflects Europe's commitment to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked, unjustified aggression in Ukraine. We urge Serbia to focus on its stated goal of EU membership, including aligning its foreign and security policies with the rest of Europe," Price told a briefing.