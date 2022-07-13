State Dept. Says to Work With Congress on Extra $4.5Bln in Ukraine Budget Support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The US State Department will work with the Congress to allocate additional $4.5 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine over the next five months, Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Molly Montgomery told reporters on Wednesday.

"We intend to work with Congress to provide the Government of Ukraine with an additional $4.5 billion in direct budget support over the next five months, as it continues to fight the Russian invasion," Montgomery said.