State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Turkey has not made any specific requests in exchange for its support for Sweden and Finland to join NATO, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Turkey of course has not made any specific asks or requests," Price told a press briefing.

However, Bloomberg reported, citing Turkish officials, that Ankara has several requests before it supports a NATO bid from Finland and Sweden. Turkey is asking for re-entry into the F-35 program, approval of a new package of purchases of US F-16 fighter jets, protection from sanctions over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, and a commitment from Sweden and Finland to declare the Kurdistan Workers' Party as a terrorist organization, according to the report.