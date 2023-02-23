State Dept. Says 'Understatement' to Describe Relations With Russia as Heightened Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) It is an understatement to say that the United States and Russia are in a state of heightened tensions, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday, commenting on Moscow suspending its participation in the last remaining bilateral nuclear weapons pact.

"It is an understatement to say that we are now in a period of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia. But these are issues that matter to the United States. These are issues that matter to Russia. These are issues that matter to people around the world, it is what the rest of the world expects of us as responsible powers--responsible nuclear powers," Price told a briefing.