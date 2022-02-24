UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Up To Ukraine To Decide On Whether To Keep Diplomatic Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) It is up to Kiev to decide whether it wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"That is a decision for the Ukrainian government to make," Price told a press briefing, when asked whether Ukraine should continue diplomatic relations with Russia.

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev is considering cutting off diplomatic relations with Moscow, after the latter recognized the breakaway republics of Donbas as independent.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics significantly worsened. Donetsk and Luhansk authorities ordered evacuation of civilians to Russia late last week.

>