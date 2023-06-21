UrduPoint.com

State Dept Says US, China 'Have Differences, Disagreements' After Biden Called Xi Dictator

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 11:30 PM

State Dept Says US, China 'Have Differences, Disagreements' After Biden Called Xi Dictator

The United States and China continue to have "differences and disagreements," but Washington believes diplomacy is the only way forward in bilateral relations, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden's comments likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United States and China continue to have "differences and disagreements," but Washington believes diplomacy is the only way forward in bilateral relations, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday after US President Joe Biden's comments likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator.

"It should come as no surprise, of course, that we have differences and disagreements with the PRC (People's Republic of China) and the President (Biden) believes that diplomacy, including this recent trip undertaken by the Secretary (of State Antony Blinken) is a responsible way to manage tensions, clear up misperceptions, avoid miscalculations, and all of this is in our interest to do that.

That does not mean, of course, we will not be blunt and forthright about our differences," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down, adding that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators."

Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said Beijing had expressed a strong protest to Washington regarding Biden's recent statement about Xi.

Related Topics

Protest China Washington Mao Beijing United States Dictator All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

BB Shaheed left positive impact on country's polit ..

BB Shaheed left positive impact on country's politics

1 minute ago
 State Dept. Does Not Think Biden's 'Dictator' Rema ..

State Dept. Does Not Think Biden's 'Dictator' Remark Needs Further Clarification

1 minute ago
 US Official Hochstein in Saudi Arabia This Week fo ..

US Official Hochstein in Saudi Arabia This Week for Israel Normalization Talks - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Companies Receive Regulatory Approval to Sell L ..

US Companies Receive Regulatory Approval to Sell Lab-Grown Chicken Meat - Statem ..

3 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard Searching in Area Where Sounds Dete ..

US Coast Guard Searching in Area Where Sounds Detected, Unclear If Linked to Tit ..

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister to Host Select NATO Leaders o ..

Dutch Prime Minister to Host Select NATO Leaders on June 27 Ahead of Vilnius Sum ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.