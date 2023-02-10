UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says US Denial Of Any Involvement In Nord Stream Sabotage Credible

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that the US government's denial of any involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines is credible.

"I absolutely do," Price said during a press briefing when asked if the US government's denial of any involvement in the incident is credible.

Price described the report as propaganda, adding that it should be rejected.

Seymour Hersh, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who blew the whistle on US atrocities in Vietnam War and more recently on prisoner torture at Abu Ghraib in Iraq, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that American deep-water divers had planted explosives under three of the four Russia's Nord Stream pipelines that were detonated remotely last September at the order of President Joe Biden.

Hersh claimed that the explosives were planted during a NATO Baltic Sea exercise last summer and cited a source with direct knowledge of the US operational planning as saying that Norway played a key role in helping the US organize the attack and keep the Swedish and Danish navies in the dark.

More Stories From World

