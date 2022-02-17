State Dept. Says US Intel Was Not Wrong on Russian Invasion Date

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) State Department Spokesperson Ned price said that US intelligence predicting that Russian would invade Ukraine on Wednesday was not wrong.

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia will allegedly launch an invasion of Ukraine at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday. The Sun, citing US intelligence data, reported that this was the "most likely" time when Moscow was going to launch an attack, involving 200,000 troops, tanks, aircraft, missiles, and ships.

"No, it doesn't," Price said when asked if the specific intelligence about an invasion was wrong given no such incursion materialized yet. "First of all, I don't think you've heard us from any podium point to a specific day of an invasion... (and) if something doesn't come to pass, it doesn't necessarily mean that what we've been warning of is wrong.

"

Price said the US has made the point that the Russians have capabilities in place that would allow them to attack at any time.

"And the best scenario (is) the Russians will have changed their calculus. I can't say what has happened in this case, what I can say is that the Russians in over several weeks and recent days have put in place the assets, the troops, the material that they would need to undertake an attack against Ukraine at any moment," he said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory while pointing to NATO's increased activity along its borders as a threat to national security.