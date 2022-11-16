State Dept. Says US Not Trying to Escalate Situation Over Reports Missiles Hit Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States is not trying to escalate or incite the situation in Ukraine following US media reports claiming that two Russian missiles hit Poland earlier in the day, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"The United States is certainly not trying to escalate or incite the situation at all," Vedant said when asked about his response to Russia's claims that the reports are a deliberate provocation aimed to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

Russia's defense ministry denied reports claiming Russian missiles hit Poland, describing them as a deliberate escalation.