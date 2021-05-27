State Dept. Says US Stands By New START Conversion Procedures Amid Russian Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The State Department is prepared to explain to Russia that US conversion procedures comply with the New START treaty, a department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in earlier remarks that the United States equipped a number of strategic offensive weapons in such a way that it does not allow Russia to make sure that these carriers have lost the ability to be used for the use of nuclear weapons, which is a requirement in the treaty.

"The United States has explained many times why US conversion procedures are in full compliance with its treaty obligations within the treaty's Bilateral Consultative Commission and is prepared to do so again as we continue to implement the treaty for an additional five years as Russia agreed to in February," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.