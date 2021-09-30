UrduPoint.com

State Dept Says WHO Vaccine Approval Important To Allow Jabbed Foreigners Entrance To US

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The authorization of COVID-19 vaccines by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be an important factor to the US in their decision to allow immunized foreigners to enter the country, State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response Gayle Smith said on Thursday.

"I think that WHO authorization has been a very important factor for us," Smith told reporters during a virtual press briefing, when asked if the US will allow people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V to enter the country if WHO will authorize it.

The United States considers such an authorization not as a judgment on any vaccine, but as a way to determine its safety, Smith added.

Starting from November, all foreigners visiting the United States will have to provide proof of immunization for the novel coronavirus with vaccines approved by the US food Drug Administration or by WHO.

In mid-September, WHO suspended the emergency use authorization (EUA) process for the Sputnik V vaccine. Russia's trade ministry told Sputnik that WHO inspectors had criticized the site for its environmental impact, including the lack of emissions monitoring. The vaccine has been approved for use in 70 countries with a combined population of 4 billion.

