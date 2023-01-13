(@FahadShabbir)

ASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The State Department will soon have more details on a possible visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Washington, spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"We will likely have more details on this before too long," Price told a press briefing when asked whether Cavusoglu will visit Washington in the next couple of days.

"I would expect they'll (Blinken and Cavusoglu) have an opportunity to see one another before too long in-person."

Last week, Cavusoglu said he will visit the United States this month.