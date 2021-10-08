UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Working To Facilitate Aid To N. Korea, Including Via UN Sanctions Cmte.

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

State Dept. Says Working to Facilitate Aid to N. Korea, Including Via UN Sanctions Cmte.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Washington is involved in efforts to facilitate the provision of assistance to vulnerable people in North Korea and seeks to expedite approvals from the UN Sanctions Committee to allow international humanitarian actors to bring aid into the country, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We do support efforts to alleviate the suffering of the North Korean people. We are involved in efforts to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the neediest in North Korea,"  Price said. "This is most evident, I would say, in our ongoing work to expedite approvals in the UN 1718 Committee (UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea) for organizations from around the world to deliver life-saving aid to the DPRK (North Korea)."

Related Topics

World United Nations Washington Price North Korea From

Recent Stories

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

2 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

2 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

2 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Bi ..

Dubai Municipality to celebrate World Migratory Birds Day 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.