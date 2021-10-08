State Dept. Says Working to Facilitate Aid to N. Korea, Including Via UN Sanctions Cmte.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Washington is involved in efforts to facilitate the provision of assistance to vulnerable people in North Korea and seeks to expedite approvals from the UN Sanctions Committee to allow international humanitarian actors to bring aid into the country, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We do support efforts to alleviate the suffering of the North Korean people. We are involved in efforts to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid to the neediest in North Korea," Price said. "This is most evident, I would say, in our ongoing work to expedite approvals in the UN 1718 Committee (UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea) for organizations from around the world to deliver life-saving aid to the DPRK (North Korea)."