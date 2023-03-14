UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Sees Lukashenko's Tehran Visit As Extension Of Deepening Russia-Iran Ties

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 01:10 AM

State Dept. Sees Lukashenko's Tehran Visit as Extension of Deepening Russia-Iran Ties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US State Department views Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Iran as an extension of deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran, spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"We see this as in some ways an extension of the deepening relationship between Iran and Russia," Price told a briefing.

On Sunday, Lukashenko started his two-day visit to Iran to discuss cooperation in various areas, including industry, agriculture, and transportation. On Monday, the presidents of the two countries held negotiations.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the visit of his Belarusian counterpart would contribute to the development of the bilateral relationship, which he says has experienced a breakthrough in the past two years.

In turn, Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Iran have realized how beneficial their relationship is for each other.

In 2022, trade between Belarus and Iran topped $100 million, which is about three times more than in 2021. Belarusian exports to Iran increased almost six-fold to $81.3 million.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Moscow Russia Agriculture Visit Tehran Price Belarus Sunday Industry Million

Recent Stories

Medical Aviation Congress spotlights health issues ..

Medical Aviation Congress spotlights health issues affecting fitness of pilots, ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

1 hour ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

2 hours ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

2 hours ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

2 hours ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.