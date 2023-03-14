WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US State Department views Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Iran as an extension of deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran, spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"We see this as in some ways an extension of the deepening relationship between Iran and Russia," Price told a briefing.

On Sunday, Lukashenko started his two-day visit to Iran to discuss cooperation in various areas, including industry, agriculture, and transportation. On Monday, the presidents of the two countries held negotiations.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the visit of his Belarusian counterpart would contribute to the development of the bilateral relationship, which he says has experienced a breakthrough in the past two years.

In turn, Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Iran have realized how beneficial their relationship is for each other.

In 2022, trade between Belarus and Iran topped $100 million, which is about three times more than in 2021. Belarusian exports to Iran increased almost six-fold to $81.3 million.