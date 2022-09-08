UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Sponsors Training Series For Allies To Counter North Korea 'Cyber Threat'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The US Department of State said on Wednesday that it sponsors training series for allied nations to enhance their resilience to cybersecurity threats allegedly stemming from North Korea.

"The Department of State's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) is strengthening international capacity to counter Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) malware by sponsoring a training series for allies and partners around the world," the statement said.

The department sponsored the nine-day training program, titled "Unhiding Hidden Cobra." The program is meant for cybersecurity professionals from six partner nations in the Western Hemisphere, Africa, and Asia.

"Courses will continue to be offered to partner nations on a rotational basis through 2022 and 2023. The program includes practical, hands-on exercises to equip participants to prevent, detect, and mitigate malicious cyber activity using cybersecurity information released by U.S. government agencies," the statement said.

The US has repeatedly said that North Koreans are some of the most flexible and adaptable cyber actors in the world and Washington is taking a substantial number of steps to deter them in cyberspace.

