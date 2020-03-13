UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:16 PM

The State Department summoned China's ambassador to the United States on Friday after a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry suggested that the American military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, from where it started spreading around the world, Fox News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The State Department summoned China's ambassador to the United States on Friday after a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry suggested that the American military might have brought the coronavirus to Wuhan, from where it started spreading around the world, Fox news reported on Friday.

The State Department meeting saw US Assistant Secretary David Stilwell lambaste Ambassador Cui Tiankai over China's "blatant, global" disinformation campaign on the novel coronavirus, the report said.

On Thursday, an official spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Deputy Director General of Information Department Zhao Lijian, said that the deadly coronavirus could have been brought to China, where the pandemic is currently believed to have originated, by the US Army. He has published several posts on Twitter claiming that the United States, in fact, was the initial hotbed of infection.

