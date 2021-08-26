State Dept. Tells US Citizens to Leave Gates at Kabul Airport Immediately Due to Threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The US State Department is warning Americans in Afghanistan to immediately avoid the gates at the Kabul international airport due to security threats in the area.

"Due to threats outside the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates unless you receive instructions to do so," the State Department said in an advisory on Wednesday.

"Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."

The Biden administration is the last several days warned that there is a growing risk that the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) may be planning an attack at the Kabul airport.