State Dept. Urges Steps to Prevent Loss of Civilian Lives as Israel Mounts Jenin Operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United States calls for precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives as Israel launches a massive military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Today's events further underscore the urgent need for Israeli and Palestinian security forces to work together to improve the security situation in the West Bank. It is imperative to take all possible precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives," the spokesperson said.

The US is closely tracking the situation, and supports "Israel's security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist groups," the official said.

Early on Monday, Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years. The Israel Defense Forces aviation launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the counter-terrorism operation in Jenin will continue until its goals are achieved.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that eight Palestinians had been killed in Israel's military raid.