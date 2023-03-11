State Dept. Warns Against 'Undermining' Dayton Accords as Dodik Threatens Secession

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The United States will hold responsible those undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina's institutions and the Dayton Peace Agreement, the State Department said on Friday in response to Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's secession warning.

On Thursday, Dodik said Republika Srpska may secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina if its integrity is at stake, according to media reports. The warning came after the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court repealed an immovable property law in Republika Srpska.

"The United States rejects Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik's March 9 comments, in which he sought to undermine the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court and made repeated threats about the Republika Srpska's secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)," spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Article III (3) of the Dayton Constitution clearly states that the Republika Srpska must fully comply with the decisions of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the final and binding rulings of the BiH Constitutional Court."

He accused Dodik of "separatist" rhetoric and "threats to the Dayton Peace Agreement," calling it irresponsible and dangerous.

The United States will continue to uphold BiH's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character, the statement added. Washington will "hold responsible those who seek to undermine BiH's institutions and the Dayton Peace Agreement," it said.