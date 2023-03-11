UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Warns Against 'Undermining' Dayton Accords As Dodik Threatens Secession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

State Dept. Warns Against 'Undermining' Dayton Accords as Dodik Threatens Secession

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The United States will hold responsible those undermining Bosnia and Herzegovina's institutions and the Dayton Peace Agreement, the State Department said on Friday in response to Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's secession warning.

On Thursday, Dodik said Republika Srpska may secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina if its integrity is at stake, according to media reports. The warning came after the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court repealed an immovable property law in Republika Srpska.

"The United States rejects Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik's March 9 comments, in which he sought to undermine the Bosnia and Herzegovina Constitutional Court and made repeated threats about the Republika Srpska's secession from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH)," spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Article III (3) of the Dayton Constitution clearly states that the Republika Srpska must fully comply with the decisions of the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the final and binding rulings of the BiH Constitutional Court."

He accused Dodik of "separatist" rhetoric and "threats to the Dayton Peace Agreement," calling it irresponsible and dangerous.

The United States will continue to uphold BiH's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character, the statement added. Washington will "hold responsible those who seek to undermine BiH's institutions and the Dayton Peace Agreement," it said.

Related Topics

Washington Price Dayton Bosnia And Herzegovina United States March May Media From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.