State Dept. Working Closely With Treasury, Justice on Seizing Russian Assets - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that his department is working with the Justice Department and the Treasury to see how to effectively freeze and seize Russian assets.

"We are working very closely with Treasury and Justice to look at both how we can effectively freeze, but also seize assets," Blinken said.