State Duma Adopts Amendments On Punishment For Facilitating Decisions Against Russian Law
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Tuesday adopted amendments on imprisonment of up to five years for facilitating decisions of international organizations in which Russia does not participate.
The lawmakers propose to add new article on ""providing assistance in the execution of decisions of foreign government bodies or international organizations in which Russian does not participate" to the criminal code.