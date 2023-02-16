UrduPoint.com

State Duma Adopts Law On State Language, Including Inadmissibility Of Use Of Foreign Words

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

State Duma Adopts Law on State Language, Including Inadmissibility of Use of Foreign Words

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia's lower house, the State Duma, passed in second and third readings on Thursday the legislation on the inadmissibility of the use of foreign words, with the exception of those that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language.

The law was passed in the document in the first reading on December 13, 2022.

The document entails the improvement of mechanisms for ensuring the status of the Russian language as the state language throughout the country and the implementation of "control over the observance by officials and organizations, Russian citizens of the norms of the modern Russian literary language."

It also introduces such concepts as normative dictionaries, normative grammars and normative reference books, which fix the norms of the modern Russian literary language.

Related Topics

Russia Reading December

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.