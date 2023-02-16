State Duma Adopts Law on State Language, Including Inadmissibility of Use of Foreign Words

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia's lower house, the State Duma, passed in second and third readings on Thursday the legislation on the inadmissibility of the use of foreign words, with the exception of those that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language.

The law was passed in the document in the first reading on December 13, 2022.

The document entails the improvement of mechanisms for ensuring the status of the Russian language as the state language throughout the country and the implementation of "control over the observance by officials and organizations, Russian citizens of the norms of the modern Russian literary language."

It also introduces such concepts as normative dictionaries, normative grammars and normative reference books, which fix the norms of the modern Russian literary language.