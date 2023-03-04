State Duma Committee Welcomes Possible Adoption Ban for Citizens of 'Unfriendly' States

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The Committee on Issues of Family, Women and Children of the Russian lower house, the State Duma, has supported a draft law banning the adoption of children from Russia by citizens of "unfriendly" countries, the committee's head, Nina Ostanina, told Sputnik.

But the committee has supported (the bill) after the (relevant Russian) ministry gave a clear answer that it supports this bill," Ostanina said.

The draft law was submitted to Russia's State Duma in August 2022. It proposed the introduction of a ban on the adoption and guardianship of orphaned children from Russia by citizens of states that Moscow considers to be "unfriendly." Under the initiative, the ban could be lifted without amending the Russian Family Code, if the country stops committing unfriendly actions against Russia.