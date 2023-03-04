UrduPoint.com

State Duma Committee Welcomes Possible Adoption Ban For Citizens Of 'Unfriendly' States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

State Duma Committee Welcomes Possible Adoption Ban for Citizens of 'Unfriendly' States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The Committee on Issues of Family, Women and Children of the Russian lower house, the State Duma, has supported a draft law banning the adoption of children from Russia by citizens of "unfriendly" countries, the committee's head, Nina Ostanina, told Sputnik.

"The committee has supported (the bill) ...

But the committee has supported (the bill) after the (relevant Russian) ministry gave a clear answer that it supports this bill," Ostanina said.

The draft law was submitted to Russia's State Duma in August 2022. It proposed the introduction of a ban on the adoption and guardianship of orphaned children from Russia by citizens of states that Moscow considers to be "unfriendly." Under the initiative, the ban could be lifted without amending the Russian Family Code, if the country stops committing unfriendly actions against Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia August Women Family From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Nigeria on election win

3 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia and offers condolences over victims of f ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all ..

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

48 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

1 hour ago
 Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.