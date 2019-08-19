- Home
- State Duma Council Formed Commission to Investigate Foreign States' Interference - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:00 PM
The Russian State Duma Council has formed a commission to investigate facts of foreign interference in Russia's affairs, the first meeting will be held this week, a source told Sputnik on Monday
"A commission to investigate facts of foreign interference was formed by the Duma Council's decision. They will meet this week. The commission is chaired by [Vasily] Piskarev," the source said.