UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Duma Council Formed Commission To Investigate Foreign States' Interference - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

State Duma Council Formed Commission to Investigate Foreign States' Interference - Source

The Russian State Duma Council has formed a commission to investigate facts of foreign interference in Russia's affairs, the first meeting will be held this week, a source told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Russian State Duma Council has formed a commission to investigate facts of foreign interference in Russia's affairs, the first meeting will be held this week, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"A commission to investigate facts of foreign interference was formed by the Duma Council's decision. They will meet this week. The commission is chaired by [Vasily] Piskarev," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Working women plead for special quota in Naya Paki ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan's movement exhibition held at Nashtar Hal ..

27 seconds ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Se ..

29 seconds ago

European Commission Says President Juncker to Skip ..

32 seconds ago

Greek PM on EU tour in bid to soften fiscal target ..

7 minutes ago

Arrangements for medical entry test finalized

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.