State Duma Council To Discuss On June 19 Russia's Participation In PACE Session - Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

The Council of the lower house of the Russian parliament will discuss on June 19 the filing an application for participation in the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as well as the composition of the Russian delegation, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Council of the lower house of the Russian parliament will discuss on June 19 the filing an application for participation in the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), as well as the composition of the Russian delegation, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday.

"On June 19, the Council of the State Duma will consider the issue of filing an application for participation in the June session of PACE, the composition of the delegation, as well as the head of the Russian delegation," Volodin told reporters.

"If the report by Petra de Sutter with recommendations of the Rules Committee is adopted on June 24 without exemptions, exactly the way it has been prepared, we will be able to apply for participation by the end of the day," he added.

The PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure adopted on June 3 a draft resolution paving the way for Russia's participation in the next PACE plenary session.

