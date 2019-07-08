(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's lower house of parliament is planning to consider on July 9 a draft statement on possible measures in response to the escalation of anti-Russian hysteria in Georgia, including the incident on Rustavi 2 television, a senior State Duma lawmaker said Monday

On Sunday night, Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum," broadcast by Rustavi 2 channel, with a monologue about Russian President Vladimir Putin that featured extremely obscene language. The journalist's remarks have already been condemned by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that the Kremlin considers the insulting remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin aired on the Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 unacceptable.

"The State Duma may consider on Tuesday a statement on possible measures to react to the anti-Russian hysteria in Georgia, including the boorish incident on Rustavi 2," head of State Duma International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky, told reporters.