State Duma May Take 'Certain Steps' Due to Incident in US With Lawmaker Yumasheva- Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin admitted Monday that the lower house of Russia 's parliament could take "certain steps" because of an incident in the United States with lawmaker Inga Yumasheva.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Yumasheva had been taken to a separate room upon arrival in the US. Documents were taken from her, and a person who said he was an FBI officer asked her "vague and unacceptable questions" for an hour, after which he offered to continue talking in a cafe informally.

The Russian Embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the State Department demanding to clarify the reasons for the incident.

"Why these questionings? Why was the FBI present in this situation? We would like to receive answers to this and many other questions, including with her participation, after which I do not rule out that we will consider this issue at the Council of the State Duma. And if necessary, we will take certain steps to prevent this from happening in the future," Volodin told reporters.