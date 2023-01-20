State Duma May View Ban on Russian Orphans Adoption by Unfriendly States Citizens Feb 16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Russian lower house may consider a draft law banning the adoption of orphans from Russia by citizens of unfriendly countries on February 16, according to the State Duma's electronic database on Friday.

The draft suggests that if the country ceases to commit unfriendly actions against Russia, then the corresponding ban can be lifted without amending Russia's family code.