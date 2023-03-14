UrduPoint.com

State Duma OKs Bill On 15 Years In Prison For Fake News On Russian Volunteers In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

State Duma OKs Bill on 15 Years in Prison for Fake News on Russian Volunteers in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Tuesday adopted in the third reading a bill amending criminal liability and providing for the punishment of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 5 million rubles ($66,392) for discrediting participants in the country's special operation in Ukraine, and spreading fake news about them.

In particular, the amendments tighten punishment for discrediting the use of the Russian armed forces abroad. Currently, the maximum punishment under the article is up to five years in prison.

The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the punishment threshold throughout the article, increasing penalty to seven years in prison for such acts.

Moreover, the draft law provides for amendments to the article regulating liability for fake news about the Russian armed forces. The bill extends punishment for such actions against volunteer formations. The maximum penalty under the article is up to 15 years in prison.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Reading Criminals Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

14 minutes ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

59 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

1 hour ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.