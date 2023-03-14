State Duma OKs Bill on 15 Years in Prison for Fake News on Russian Volunteers in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Tuesday adopted in the third reading a bill amending criminal liability and providing for the punishment of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 5 million rubles ($66,392) for discrediting participants in the country's special operation in Ukraine, and spreading fake news about them.

In particular, the amendments tighten punishment for discrediting the use of the Russian armed forces abroad. Currently, the maximum punishment under the article is up to five years in prison.

The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the punishment threshold throughout the article, increasing penalty to seven years in prison for such acts.

Moreover, the draft law provides for amendments to the article regulating liability for fake news about the Russian armed forces. The bill extends punishment for such actions against volunteer formations. The maximum penalty under the article is up to 15 years in prison.