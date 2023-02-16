State Duma OKs Law to End Council of Europe International Treaties Concerning Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia's lower house, the State Duma, adopted on Thursday the law on terminating international treaties of the Council of Europe concerning Russia.

The law was submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and concerns, in particular, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention on the Suppression of Terrorism, and the Charter of the Council of Europe, among other documents.

"In connection with the termination of Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, from March 16, 2022, the following international treaties shall be considered terminated in relation to Russia," the document read.