Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

State Duma to Meet Aug 19 to Discuss Foreign Meddling in Russia's Affairs - Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) An extraordinary meeting of the Russian State Duma Council on the situation with foreign meddling in Russia's internal affairs will be held on August 19, the lower house's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, told reporters Monday.

"All political factions of the State Duma insist on the need to investigate the facts of interference in the internal affairs of our country. The decision was made to hold an extraordinary meeting of the State Duma Council on August 19 at 12:00, at which we will discuss this issue," Volodin told reporters.

