State Duma To Raise Issue Of Stopping Georgian Wine, Water Supplies To Russia - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:07 PM

The Russian State Duma Council will on Monday raise the issue of stopping the supply of Georgian wine and water to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Russian State Duma Council will on Monday raise the issue of stopping the supply of Georgian wine and water to Russia, as well as banning money transfers to that country, Sergey Neverov, head of the United Russia faction in the lower house, said.

"Today we will initiate the decision in the State Duma Council on the termination of deliveries of wine and water from Georgia, on a ban on money transfers to the Republic of Georgia," Neverov told reporters.

