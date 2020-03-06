MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the State Duma's political groups have not discussed a possibility to dissolve the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

The meeting was held from late Thursday to early Friday.

"No, they have not," Peskov said, answering a question whether Putin and the heads of the political groups have discussed the possible dissolution of the parliament's lower chamber.