State Exams For Russian School Grads Postponed Again, May Take Place In Mid-June- Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:22 PM

State Exams for Russian School Grads Postponed Again, May Take Place in Mid-June- Official

The start of the state graduation exams for Russian high school students will be postponed for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic and may take place in mid-June, the acting chief of the country's governmental education watchdog, Rosobrnadzor, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The start of the state graduation exams for Russian high school students will be postponed for the second time amid the COVID-19 pandemic and may take place in mid-June, the acting chief of the country's governmental education watchdog, Rosobrnadzor, said on Wednesday.

In March, the Federal agency moved the start of the exams from May 25 to June 8. It said last week that it was considering delaying the Unified State Exam until August in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We are considering scheduling the exams sometime during the second ten days of June, instead of August. We are asking the regions whether they are ready for this procedure," Anzor Muzayev told the Russian Rectors' Union.

He said that the federal agency had proposed around six options for when the Unified State Exam could be held.

The Unified State Exam serves as both school finals and university entrance examinations. The coronavirus pandemic has upset graduation plans for millions of students worldwide.

