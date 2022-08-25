State Funeral for Ex-Prime Minister Abe to Cost Japan $1.82 Million - Kyodo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated in July, will cost the government about 250 million Yen ($1.82 million), the Kyodo news agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The official decision on the amount of allocated funds is expected to be made on August 26.

According to the NHK tv channel, the Japanese government is preparing for participation of about 6,400 people in the state funeral for Abe, including high-ranking foreign officials.