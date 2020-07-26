UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Governor In India's Madhya Pradesh Contracts Coronavirus - Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

State Governor in India's Madhya Pradesh Contracts Coronavirus - Hospital

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the governor of the central Madhya Pradesh state in India, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the hospital treating him said Saturday.

"Hon'ble Shri Shivraj Singh Ji Chauhan tested Covid-19 positive. All requires tests have been carried out and the results have been found normal.

His condition is normal," Chiray Medical Hospital said in a bulletin shared by the regional government.

The regional authority said the chief minister had called on people who had recently come into contact with him to get tested for the coronavirus.

India is the third worst-hit country in the world in terms of COVID-19 infections, with more than 1.3 million cases and over 31,000 deaths. Madhya Pradesh has so far confirmed over 26,000 cases, with some 7,500 people being in hospital care.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Governor All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

1 hour ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

Finance, Planning Committee meeting held in Turbat ..

6 minutes ago

Terror groups -- TTP & JuA -- targeting Pakistan f ..

6 minutes ago

All-round Broad rocks West Indies before Archer st ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide rejects news about wheat crise ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.