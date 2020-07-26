NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the governor of the central Madhya Pradesh state in India, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the hospital treating him said Saturday.

"Hon'ble Shri Shivraj Singh Ji Chauhan tested Covid-19 positive. All requires tests have been carried out and the results have been found normal.

His condition is normal," Chiray Medical Hospital said in a bulletin shared by the regional government.

The regional authority said the chief minister had called on people who had recently come into contact with him to get tested for the coronavirus.

India is the third worst-hit country in the world in terms of COVID-19 infections, with more than 1.3 million cases and over 31,000 deaths. Madhya Pradesh has so far confirmed over 26,000 cases, with some 7,500 people being in hospital care.