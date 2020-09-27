UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Gov't Eases Lockdown Measures In Australia's COVID-19 Hotspot Victoria From Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

State Gov't Eases Lockdown Measures in Australia's COVID-19 Hotspot Victoria From Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) A coronavirus-related curfew will be lifted in the Australian state of Victoria, the country's COVID-19 epicenter, from Monday as part of an easing of the state's lockdown measures, Premier Daniel Andrews announced at a press conference on Sunday.

"Tonight will be the last night of the curfew. It will be lifted from 05:00 tomorrow [19:00 GMT]," Andrews said.

The state government brought in the curfew, which ran from 21:00-05:00, at the start of August amid a surge in new cases.

Additionally, 127,000 workers will be allowed to return to a range of industries, Andrews stated, adding that stringent sanitary standards should be maintained in these workplaces.

Elementary school students may also return to classes in the week beginning October 12, and gatherings of people from one household, or two households if there is a maximum of five people, will also be permitted, the state premier said.

While the curfew may be lifted, fines for illegal gatherings, such as house parties, will rise to 5,000 Australian Dollars ($3,518), Andrews remarked.

Andrews said that the measures were being taken after the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state fell below 400 for the first time since June 30. In total, 16 new positive tests were reported in the state of Victoria over the past 24 hours, the premier stated.

Victoria has been Australia's epicenter of COVID-19, as over 20,000 of the country's more than 27,000 positive tests have been registered in the state.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria May June August October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

46 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry launches smart service for swift ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Spec ..

2 hours ago

Six Dubai sports establishments fined for breaking ..

3 hours ago

‘I’m optimistic, this exceptional team we can ..

3 hours ago

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.