State Iranian Media Say US Fighters Intercepted Airliner En Route To Beirut

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

State Iranian Media Say US Fighters Intercepted Airliner En Route to Beirut

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) An Iranian passenger plane flying to Lebanon was intercepted by US fighters, the Iranian public broadcaster IRIB said Thursday, after initial reports identified the jets as Israeli.

The Mahan Air plane's pilot communicated with the pilots of the two fighter jets, warning them about the need to keep a safe distance, and they IDed themselves as Americans, IRIB reported.

One or two fighter jets approached the airliner en route from Tehran to Beirut. Iranian media reported that several passengers were hurt as the plane tried to avoid the jets, but the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, denied this.

