Open Menu

State Minister For Foreign Affairs Meets With UNCCD Executive Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with UNCCD Executive Secretary

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir met on Monday with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Dr. Ibrahim Thiaw.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the UNCCD, held in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UN, discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives in combating desertification, and addressed key topics on the conference agenda.

Related Topics

United Nations Riyadh Saudi Arabia Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

9 minutes ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

14 minutes ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

19 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

5 hours ago
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

14 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

14 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

14 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

14 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

14 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

15 hours ago

More Stories From World