State Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with UNCCD Executive Secretary

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir met on Monday with Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Dr. Ibrahim Thiaw.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the UNCCD, held in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UN, discussed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives in combating desertification, and addressed key topics on the conference agenda.