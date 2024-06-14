Open Menu

State Of 'catastrophe' As Downpours Hit Chile

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

State of 'catastrophe' as downpours hit Chile

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Heavy rains battered south and central Chile on Thursday, killing one person and causing damage to hundreds of homes as authorities declared a state of catastrophe in five regions of the South American country.

A person died in the southern city of Linares when a street lamp post fell after hours-long downpours and strong winds, the Senapred disaster response service said.

In the latest official report, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said "the worst of this frontal system is behind us, but we cannot let our guard down."

Earlier in the day, Chile's weather service issued the highest level of alarm, covering around 14 million of the 20 million people living in six of the country's 16 regions, but this was later lifted as authorities said 80 percent of the storm had passed, and was headed for neighboring Argentina.

Prior to the arrival of the flood waters, Chile's central region had battled severe drought for 15 years.

"We need boats to get people out," a resident in one of the affected towns, Curanilahue, told national television.

Curanilahue, about 600 kilometers (372 miles) south of the capital Santiago, has been hard hit as the Curanilahue and Las Ranas rivers overflowed after the area received 350 millimeters (13.

7 inches) of rain in just hours -- more than in 2023 as a whole.

Around 2,000 houses in the area were damaged.

President Gabriel Boric, in a message from Sweden where he was on an official visit, warned that the rains "will continue very strongly," as he announced the first death.

Earlier Thursday, before boarding a plane to visit the affected areas, Toha said a state of "catastrophe" had been declared in five regions to expedite the deployment of resources.

Senapred said the downpours have affected about 3,300 people, down from an initial estimate of 4,300.

In Santiago, which also saw heavy rains, schools were closed for the day and authorities urged people to limit their movements.

In the city of Vina del Mar, experts worked to save a 12-story apartment building at risk of collapse after the rains caused a massive sinkhole underneath it.

The weather service said a cold front over the country was accompanied by an "atmospheric river" -- a strip of air carrying huge amounts of moisture.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Flood Interior Minister Drought Visit Died Vina Del Mar Curanilahue Linares Santiago Argentina Chile Sweden Post TV From Million Rains

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

31 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

41 minutes ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

17 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

17 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

20 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

23 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

23 hours ago

More Stories From World