State of Emergency Declared All Over Rhodes Due to Fires - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Authorities in Rhodes have expanded the state of emergency throughout the entire territory of the Greek island engulfed in disastrous fires for over a week now, media reported on Wednesday.

Four municipalities in Rhodes were put under a state of emergency due to fires last week, namely Attavyros, Kamiros, Lindos and South Rhodes.

Greece's chief of civil protection, Vasilis Papageorgiou, has now declared a state of emergency in another six municipalities, essentially covering the entire island, Greek news agency AMNA reported. The six new municipalities include Rhodes, Kallithea, Ialyssos, Petaloudes, Afandou and Archagelos.

The state of emergency allows authorities to speed up response measures, especially with regard to funding allocation, without red tape.

Fires started in Rhodes on July 18. They prompted what is believed to be the largest evacuation operation of its kind in Greek history, involving both local residents and foreign tourists.

Despite Greece's own firefighting effort and the assistance it has been receiving from other countries, the fires remain out of control, Greek media reported on Wednesday. A correspondent of the ERT channel described the situation in the south as "hell."