State Of Emergency Declared In Israeli City Of Lod Due To Riots - Prime Minister's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

State of Emergency Declared in Israeli City of Lod Due to Riots - Prime Minister's Office

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A state of emergency has been declared in Lod, an Israeli city with a large proportion of Arab population, where large-scale unrest broke out overnight to Wednesday, and the government is deploying additional border police battalions, the prime minister's office said.

After large-scale unrest broke out in Lod, the situation in the city was the subject of a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the participation of police leadership, high-ranking security officials, and the defense and public security ministers.

"During the discussion, Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed with the declaration of a special state of emergency in Lod, and Public Security Minister [Amir] Ohana announced that he will immediately begin to exercise his powers in this matter," the office said in a statement.

More Stories From World

