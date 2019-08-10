State of Emergency Declared in Russian Achinsk District After New Blasts at Military Depot

(@imziishan)

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) A state of emergency was declared in Achinsk district in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory on Friday after new explosions hit an ammunition depot, district head Yevgeny Rozanchugov told reporters.

"Yes, the state of emergency has been declared," Rozanchugov said.

The initial explosions and fire hit the ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk on Monday, leaving 12 people injured.

A new fire broke out on Friday after a lightning hit an ammunition rack, according to the press service of the Russian Central Military District. Nine people were injured in a blast near a railroad on the Uluy-Achinsk section in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, four of them were hospitalized, a spokesperson for the local emergency service told Sputnik.