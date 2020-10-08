UrduPoint.com
State Of Emergency Declared In Russia's Ryazan Region Amid Ammunition Depot Fire

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

State of Emergency Declared in Russia's Ryazan Region Amid Ammunition Depot Fire

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) A state of emergency has been declared in the Russian region of Ryazan after an ammunition depot caught fire, the regional governor, Nikolay Lyubimov, said on Wednesday.

"The most important thing is to protect people. A state of emergency has already been introduced in the region," Lyubimov was quoted as saying by his press department.

The blaze at the ammunition depot of the Western Military District, near the settlement of Zheltukhino, was first reported at 13:20 local time [10:30 GMT]. According to military officials, a patch of grass caught fire not far from the building before gusts of wind helped spread the fire to the arms depot.

Sergey Kuzminov, the head of the territorial Center for Disaster Medicine, told Sputnik that eight people have been injured as a result of the fire.

"Three were hospitalized in Skopin, two in Ryazshk, and three are receiving treatment as outpatients," Kuzminov said.

The R22 highway, which runs near the depot, has been closed as artillery shells were said to be exploding every five to 10 seconds.

A representative of the regional emergency services also told Sputnik that five temporary accommodation centers, with a total capacity of 610 people, have been established following the incident. One such center is currently hosting 100 people, the representative said.

