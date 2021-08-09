(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Head of the northeastern Siberia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolayev signed a decree introducing the regional state of emergency as wildfires threaten to ravage villages and enterprises, the republic crisis management center said on Monday.

"On August 8, the head of Yakutia signed a decree on introducing regional state of emergency due to wildfires spreading on the territory of human settlements and economic facilities," the center announced on Telegram.

This measure is necessary to allocate resources from the regional and Federal budgets to finance new houses construction for residents of Byas-Kuel, whose houses were destroyed in the fires, and pay compensation to the people affected.

On August 7, the wildfires reached Byas-Kuel village in a mountainous region of Yakutia. The flames destroyed 31 houses and 8 maintenance buildings in the village, and some 400 residents were evacuated.

Since June, wildfires have been raging in Siberian forests producing a record amount of carbon emissions and affecting the air quality. Over 11.5 million hectares have burned across the country in 2021, exceeding the annual average of 8.9 million hectares since 2000, according to the officials. The Yakut fires are largely blamed on climate change as well as on the decision to disband a federal aviation network that spotted and combated wildfires in 2007.