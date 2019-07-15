(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A state of emergency has been introduced in the Trans-Baikal National Park of Russia's eastern region of Buryatia due to the ongoing forest fires, the local forestry agency said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A state of emergency has been introduced in the Trans-Baikal National Park of Russia's eastern region of Buryatia due to the ongoing forest fires, the local forestry agency said Monday.

"A state of emergency has been introduced in the Trans-Baikal National Park in Buryatia due to the difficult forest fire situation. Presence of people on the park's territory is strictly limited," the statement said.

According to the agency, nearly 450 people have been engaged in extinguishing forest fires in the region over the past 24 hours.

At least two hot-spots were localized and another one eliminated.

A state of emergency was also introduced in the Penzhinsky district of Russia's Kamchatka Krai due to the forest fires, with two teams of forest guards, rescuers, observer pilots and two specially equipped Mi-8 helicopters sent to curb the disaster.