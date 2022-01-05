State of Emergency in Kazakhstan Stipulates Curfew From 11p.m. to 7a.m. - Decree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - The state of emergency in Almaty and the Mangystau Region of Kazakhstan in connection with mass protests stipulates the imposition of a curfew from 11p.m. to 7a.m., according to a presidential decree.

The sale of weapons, ammunition and alcohol are prohibited during the state of emergency; mass events are banned in Almaty and the Mangystau Region.

Restrictions on the freedom of movement, including vehicles, are imposed; entry to and exit from Almaty are restricted.

In line with the decree, protection of public order and especially important state and strategic facilities is being strengthened in the above-mentioned Kazakh regions.