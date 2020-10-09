State of Emergency in Ryazan Region to Be Lifted at 05:00 GMT on Friday - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The state of emergency in Russia's Ryazan Region, which has been imposed over the fire at an ammunition depot, will be lifted starting from 05:00 GMT on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov said that the operation headquarters had decided to lift the regime of the state of emergency in the Ryazan Region starting from 8:00 a.m. [05:00 GMT], October 9, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The deputy defense minister stressed that local residents, who had been evacuated from the area, were returning home as there were no more threats to them.

"As of today, all the tasks have been fulfilled. There are no more explosions and open fire at the arsenal," Bulgakov added.

On Wednesday, a patch of grass caught fire not far from the Russian Defense Ministry's artillery ammunition depot, and the fire later spread to the building, provoking explosions. The incident left 16 people injured and more than 2,300 evacuated.