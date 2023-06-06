UrduPoint.com

State Of Emergency Introduced In Nova Kakhovka Over Damage To Kakhovka Dam- Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) A local state of emergency has been introduced on the territory of the Nova Kakhovka city due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the city administration said on Tuesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

Civilians are currently being evacuated from flooded coastal zones.

"To carry out emergency rescue and urgent work to eliminate the consequences of an emergency caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, a state of emergency was introduced for the relevant authorities and forces of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergencies from 12:00 (09:00 GMT) on June 6, 2023," the administration said in a statement.

