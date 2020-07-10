State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Extended in Morocco Until August 10 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Moroccan government has decided to extend the state of emergency in the country over the coronavirus pandemic for another month until August 10, government spokesman Said Amzazi said on Thursday.

"The government approved a bill ... on the extension of state of emergency throughout the kingdom to fight the coronavirus until 18:00 p.m. [local time, 17:00 GMT] on August 10, 2020," Amzazi said, as quoted by the country's MAP news agency.

At the same time, the authorities have decided to partially resume maritime and air traffic starting from July 14. To board a flight, citizens must provide the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, which was carried out at least 48 hours ago, as well as undergo a serological test for the coronavirus.

According to the kingdom's Health Ministry, Morocco has confirmed more than 15,000 cases of the coronavirus so far, including 242 fatalities and about 11,400 recoveries.

Staring June 25, as part of the gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, the authorities have allowed cafes and restaurants, as well as shopping centers to resume operations. The country also resumed road and rail links between cities and domestic flights. At the same time, museums, theaters, cinemas and public swimming pools are still closed.