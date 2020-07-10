UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 Extended In Morocco Until August 10 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Extended in Morocco Until August 10 - Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Moroccan government has decided to extend the state of emergency in the country over the coronavirus pandemic for another month until August 10, government spokesman Said Amzazi said on Thursday.

"The government approved a bill ... on the extension of state of emergency throughout the kingdom to fight the coronavirus until 18:00 p.m. [local time, 17:00 GMT] on August 10, 2020," Amzazi said, as quoted by the country's MAP news agency.

At the same time, the authorities have decided to partially resume maritime and air traffic starting from July 14. To board a flight, citizens must provide the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis, which was carried out at least 48 hours ago, as well as undergo a serological test for the coronavirus.

According to the kingdom's Health Ministry, Morocco has confirmed more than 15,000 cases of the coronavirus so far, including 242 fatalities and about 11,400 recoveries.

Staring June 25, as part of the gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, the authorities have allowed cafes and restaurants, as well as shopping centers to resume operations. The country also resumed road and rail links between cities and domestic flights. At the same time, museums, theaters, cinemas and public swimming pools are still closed.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Same Morocco June July August 2020 From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

27 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

27 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

36 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.